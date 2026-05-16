Singapore's first EV fast charging hub at HDB carpark launched in Tengah

Electric vehicle (EV) motorists working or living in Tengah can now look forward to more charging convenience with the opening of a fast charging hub — the first in a Housing and Development Board (HDB) car park.

Operated by SP Mobility, the hub — located at the HDB car park serving residential blocks 123 and 129, beside Plantation Plaza — was launched on Saturday (May 16).

The new facility provides a total of 14 charging points, which comprises a mix of eight direct current (DC) fast charging points of up to 100 kilowatts (kW) and six alternating current (AC) charging points at 7.4 kW each.

In terms of pricing, SP Mobility said its AC and DC charging rates will follow the same rates for its other charges in HDB car parks.

Checks by AsiaOne on SP Mobility's app indicate that charging rates for its AC chargers are currently set at $0.628/kWh, and $0.726 for its DC chargers.

Between May 16 and 20, SP Mobility will offer a launch discount of 10 per cent for EV motorists using the new charging hub.

Dean Cher, managing director of SP Mobility said that the hub will bring high-power charging directly into the heart of everyday life.

He added that this will make EV ownership "more convenient, seamless and accessible" for drivers in the community.

In an April event to announce the award of contracts for another eight EV fast-charging hubs, EV-Electric Charging (EVe) chief executive Stephanie Tan said such fast charging hubs will help keep pace with growing EV demand and adoption.

This is also in line with plans to ensure that every HDB town will have at least one fast charging hub by the end of 2027.

Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling, who officiated at the launch of the fast-charging hub alongside MP Dr Choo Pei Ling (Chua Chu Kang GRC), said in a parliamentary reply on May 6 that more than 30,500 of the planned 60,000 EV charging points across the island have been installed.

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editor@asiaone.com