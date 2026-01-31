'Flying is inherently risky,' says RSAF pilot at Airshow 2026, as family keeps him motivated

There's always an element of risk that comes with taking to the skies, whether it's to perform or to defend the nation.

For Captain Yew Chee Hao of the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), it is his family that keeps him motivated, he shared in an interview with the media at the Singapore Airshow 2026 on Saturday (Jan 31).

CPT Yew is a first-time participant in the aerial display segment of Singapore Airshow 2026, which will be held at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

The Singapore Airshow 2026, spanning Feb 3 to 8, is Asia's largest airshow, and is expected to attract over 1,000 companies including aircraft manufacturers, airlines and military delegations from around the world, Reuters reported.

It will also have a segment for the RSAF - which Yew is a part of - to perform in the skies, dazzling the audience with displays of skill seen in complex stunts from the AH-64D Apache helicopter and F-16 fighter jet.

Yew, 30, is the aerial display team's lead and also the pilot of the Apache helicopter that will be present in 11 of the 17 stunts performed in the show sequence.

This year's RSAF aerial display will take place at 11am on Feb 7 and at 4pm on Feb 8 - the airshow's two public days. It is among six air forces putting on aerial displays.

Yew and his team have flown four to six times a week for the past two months leading up to the event, all while juggling their standard operational duties as part of the RSAF.

Family at the 'back of his mind'

CPT Yew shared how his family has helped to motivate him through his journey thus far.

"Flying for the aerial display is definitely inherently risky, but it's no different from all our operational flying… that our pilots undergo," he said.

"Flying is inherently risky, and flying on an aerial display is all the more so as there's more inherent risk involved."

He explained that the close proximity of performing with the F-16 fighter jet increases this risk, and that his loved ones are "definitely on the back of his mind" whenever he takes flight.

"Instead of them weighing me down, they are always there as a motivating factor for me to be 100 per cent focused," Yew said.

It is this motivation that allows him to put on a good show for his family and for the rest of Singapore, he added.

He had expected the adrenaline, excitement and rigour in training, but was blindsided by the "sheer amount of focus" as well as "commitment that is required" to put on the aerial display.

"Behind the behind the works, there's a dedicated team, not just the pilots preparing for the show, but just but also the commentators preparing for the script," he said, giving credit to many people behind-the-scenes and the effort that they have put in.

Yew's wife was also present at the airshow on Saturday, and the former was visibly happy to see her.

He shared that his 29-year-old wife, Jane, is six months pregnant, and also thanked her for providing support for him.

"She's always been my emotional [and mental] pillar of support," he added.

"Coming back to her has always been warm and that recharges my energy after work so that I can fly and fight for the next day."

Pride and smiles

Speaking at the event, Senior Lieutenant Colonel and Airshow 2026 RSAF sub-committee chairman Yeong Kah Wai shared that the RSAF is "honoured" to be participating in the airshow.

"The airshow is an excellent opportunity for the airmen and women of the RSAF to share with Singaporeans on the systems that we operate, and for them to gain a deeper understanding of what the RSAF does behind the scenes to defend our skies," he said.

The feeling of honour is certainly one shared amongst pilots, as CPT Yew can attest to.

"Performing for the Singapore Airshow definitely fills me with a sense of pride, not just for myself individually, but for the Singapore display team, as well as pride for my loved ones and my family who have supported me throughout this entire journey," he commented.

"The one thing that I'm looking forward to the most is really the reactions from the audience, the smiles on the faces of the little kids when they see the two aircraft flying by. That's really the one thing that I'm looking forward to the most."

A 'very proud moment'

Military Expert Abhishek Dalavai Dinesh, an Air Force engineer, also shared with the media his excitement in being a participant of the airshow.

"I started as a spectator when I was a kid on my father's shoulder, watching those fighter jets fly, and I was so amazed," the 26-year-old said, adding that he was about six or seven years old at the time.

"I never knew, decades later, I'd be wearing this blue uniform and representing the country, and taking part in this… very proud moment."

ME1 Abhishek is a F-16 brakeman for night towing operations, as well as F15SG static display team member who will be involved in daily interactions with members of the public.

He also addressed fellow Singaporeans, expressing his hope that this airshow will help us understand what the RSAF does on a daily basis.

"We stay mission ready 24/7, and we just want them to live with a sense of pride and also to inspire the younger generation to join us in the future."

[[nid:729080]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com