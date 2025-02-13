Former DPP among 4 new PAP branch chairpersons appointed to opposition-held Aljunied and Hougang

The People's Action Party (PAP) has appointed four new chairpersons in the Workers' Party-held constituencies of Aljunied and Hougang.

Lawyer Marshall Lim, a former deputy public prosecutor, will take over from Jackson Lam to be branch chairman of PAP Hougang division, the party announced in a statement on Thursday (Feb 13).

Lam had assumed the chairperson role of PAP Hougang division in October 2023.

In Aljunied GRC, Dr Adrian Ang has been appointed chair of Bedok Reservoir-Punggol, while Daniel Liu will take over Paya Lebar and Dr Faisal Abdul Aziz will be chair of Kaki Bukit.

Dr Ang, Liu and Dr Faisal will replace Victor Lye, Kenny Sim and Shamsul Kamar respectively.

Lye has been chairman of PAP's Bedok Reservoir-Punggol branch since 2012 and contested in Aljunied GRC in the 2015 and 2020 General Elections (GE), while Shamsul has been Kaki Bukit chairman since 2015 and contested in GE 2020.

Sim was appointed chairman of PAP's Paya Lebar branch in August 2024.

The four outgoing chairpersons will step down on Feb 17 and continue to serve elsewhere in the party, said PAP.

Who are the new branch chairpersons?

New Hougang branch chairman Lim is a criminal lawyer at a private firm and a former deputy public prosecutor. He was also an assistant chief public defender in the Public Defender's Office.

He does pro bono criminal defence work and was also appointed to the Mindef Pro Bono Panel to represent servicemen charged in military court.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Lim said he has been a "long-time admirer of Hougang's heritage, spirit and its vibrant and close-knit community".

"I look forward to interacting with Hougang residents, to hear their stories, and to help write new ones."

Meanwhile, Bedok Reservoir-Punggol branch chair Dr Ang has been branch secretary at PAP's Toa Payoh West-Thomson division for over 10 years and was a council member of the 9th and 10th PAP Policy Forum.

He is chairman for Community Development Welfare Fund and is the director for group sustainability and new business at Chye Thiam Maintenance.

Incoming Paya Lebar branch chairman Liu has been a volunteer at Nee Soon GRC since 2014 and was assistant branch secretary for Nee Soon East from 2018 to 2022.

He is also a member of the PAP Mental Health Group and managing director at urban planning and architecture firm MORROW. He is also the son of Dr Liu Thai Ker, an urban planner who is often considered as the architect of modern Singapore.

Liu was also born with albinism.

New chairperson of the Kaki Bukit branch Dr Faisal has been a party activist at the branch since 2015.

He has organised dialogues with Young PAP and the PAP Malay Affairs Bureau as well as events within Kaki Bukit to promote healthy lifestyles and disease prevention.

Dr Faisal is currently assistant secretary of the Mosque Management Board at Angullia Mosque. He is also clinical director (dental) and dental surgeon at Nuffield Holdings and a member of the Singapore Dental Association.

