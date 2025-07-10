Fulfilling a childhood dream: RSAF pilot enlists after JC, takes part in first NDP

For many, flying is often associated with holidays or relaxation — but for Rachel Wong, being in the cockpit was the ultimate dream career.

Speaking to AsiaOne on July 4 at the National Day Parade (NDP) Air Participation briefing held at Paya Lebar Air Base, the 27-year-old captain recalled how her ambition first took flight.

"When I was young, I would always watch the NDP on TV and see the fighter planes soar past. I thought it was really cool and that I'd want to be a part of it one day," said Wong.

She added that after completing her studies at Anglo-Chinese Junior College, she enlisted to pursue her dream and has now been with the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) for nine years.

A passion for flying runs in Wong's family. Her father is a former F-16 pilot, and her mother holds a private pilot's license.

This year marks Wong's first time taking to the skies as an F-16 pilot for the National Day Parade celebrations — an experience she described as exciting but with a "different feel".

She will be participating in the enhanced salute to the nation as well as the jet formation flypast.

For the first time in NDP history, the mobile column showcasing Singapore's military and civil defence assets will be integrated with an aerial flypast comprising 22 aircraft flying in four distinct formations over the Padang.

These formations — the Multi-Axis Flypast, Jet Formation Flypast, Helicopter Formation Flypast, and Transport Formation Flypast — will be synchronised with various land vehicle segments during the Defending Our Nation and Our Strength in Action segments of the mobile column.

She explained that participating in a larger, coordinated parade sequence brought a new level of intensity and teamwork compared to her previous flights.

"It's something different yet exciting. We have many aircrafts and different platforms that are participating this year. Each platform has different requirements so this in itself, is a deconfliction challenge," said Wong, referring to the multiple

"It really takes strong teamwork to pull it off and we have to all do our part well in order for it to be successful."

Wong also shared that, in preparation for the NDP, she has undergone multiple simulator sessions and flight rehearsals, in addition to three full combined rehearsals to perfect the aerial formations.

Aerial displays to commemorate SG60

This year's NDP celebration on Aug 9 will feature a total of 26 aircraft from the RSAF.

In addition to the iconic state flag flypast and enhanced salute to the nation at the Padang during the National Anthem, there will also be aerial displays to commemorate SG60, while highlighting the capabilities of the Singapore Armed Forces.

These include special formations and manoeuvres executed by F-15SG and F-16 fighter jets such as a diamond cross turn.

Besides the main parade, the RSAF will engage Singaporeans in the heartlands with a special aerial segment from 5.30pm to 6.20pm.

A state flag flypast, carried by a Chinook helicopter and escorted by a pair of Apache helicopters, will make its way across various heartland locations.

Two state flags will be flown simultaneously along separate routes — the western route will cover areas such as Bukit Batok, Woodlands, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, and West Coast, while the eastern route will pass through Seletar, Punggol, Sengkang, Pasir Ris, Tampines, Bedok, and Marine Parade.

To bring the National Day celebration closer to the people, the RSAF will also conduct an island-wide flypast over five heartland sites on August 10 as part of the NDP heartland festivities, which will also feature the mobile column and carnival activities.

