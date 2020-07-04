GE2020: Fist bumps and friendly exchanges among political rivals on the campaign trail

They might be in opposite camps but that hasn't stopped members of the different political parties from having friendly exchanges when they run into one another while walking the grounds.

It goes to show that your ideology may be different but it doesn't mean you have to stare down your rivals when you spot them at a distance. After all, everyone is striving to put the nation's best interests first, right?

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

The Straits Times

Nomination Day itself saw People's Action Party's (PAP) Lawrence Wong and Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) Benjamin Pwee posing for the media outside Yew Tee MRT station. The pair apparently go way back to Pwee's civil servant days.

Sengkang GRC

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Friendly waves were made to one another between the Workers' Party (WP) and PAP teams at Sengkang GRC when they ran into one about at a 24-hour coffeeshop.

Bukit Panjang SMC

PHOTO: The Straits Times

What do you do if you run into your opponent on the streets? Do an elbow bump if you are SDP's Paul Tambyah and PAP's Liang Eng Hwa.

Marine Parade GRC

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and PAP's Tan See Ling met WP chief Pritam Singh outside Marine Terrace Market and exchanged greetings. Goh and Pritam even did a friendly fist bump with one another.

Jurong GRC

<Supper> Ran into Michelle's team as they were wrapping up supper. Glad they got to try the food at the Blk 493 Tahoe Garden coffeeshop. Posted by Xie Yao Quan 谢曜全 on Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Even politicians eat supper after a busy day of campaigning and when PAP's Xie Yao Quan ran into the Red Dot United (RDU) team at a coffee shop, they exchanged friendly words, judging from the bright smile on the face of RDU's Michelle Lee.

Pioneer SMC

Met my fellow #PioneerSMC candidate Cher Hong from #PSP earlier while we were waiting for our turn to record our... Posted by Patrick Tay 郑德源 on Friday, July 3, 2020

Posing together for a photo are PAP's Patrick Tay and Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Lim Cher Hong when they recorded their constituency political broadcasts. In his post, Tay said that they might be on different political sides but they had the same goal: "to help residents under our care and create a better tomorrow for all."

Kebun Bahru SMC

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and PAP's Henry Kwek exchanged pleasantries with PSP's Kumaran Pillai at Mayflower Market and Food Centre.

Ang Mo Kio GRC

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) may not be participating in this year's election but that doesn't mean they can't support fellow opposition members. Reform Party shared in a tweet that DPP would join RP on a walkabout "in a show of opposition unity".

Tanjong Pagar GRC

There were fist bumps aplenty at a food centre when PAP's Eric Chua met the PSP Tanjong Pagar team who were accompanied by Lee Hsien Yang.

Welcomed Team PSP to our Pek Kio market this morning. We introduced them to our stall holders and residents, and as hosts, bought them soya bean milk (Tau Huey Chwee)! Posted by Alvin Tan 陈圣辉 on Friday, July 3, 2020

PAP's Alvin Tan also ran into PSP's Terence Soon at Pek Kio Market and even treated Soon to soy bean milk.

Yuhua SMC

Though not quite a photo of SDP's Robin Low and PAP's Grace Fu changing pleasantries, theirs would be a friendly meeting if this photo on Low's Facebook page is any indication.

