GE2020: Fist bumps and friendly exchanges among political rivals on the campaign trail

They might be in opposite camps but that hasn't stopped members of the different political parties from having friendly exchanges when they run into one another while walking the grounds.
It goes to show that your ideology may be different but it doesn't mean you have to stare down your rivals when you spot them at a distance. After all, everyone is striving to put the nation's best interests first, right?
Nomination Day itself saw People's Action Party's (PAP) Lawrence Wong and Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) Benjamin Pwee posing for the media outside Yew Tee MRT station. The pair apparently go way back to Pwee's civil servant days.
Friendly waves were made to one another between the Workers' Party (WP) and PAP teams at Sengkang GRC when they ran into one about at a 24-hour coffeeshop.
What do you do if you run into your opponent on the streets? Do an elbow bump if you are SDP's Paul Tambyah and PAP's Liang Eng Hwa.
Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and PAP's Tan See Ling met WP chief Pritam Singh outside Marine Terrace Market and exchanged greetings. Goh and Pritam even did a friendly fist bump with one another.
Jurong GRC
Even politicians eat supper after a busy day of campaigning and when PAP's Xie Yao Quan ran into the Red Dot United (RDU) team at a coffee shop, they exchanged friendly words, judging from the bright smile on the face of RDU's Michelle Lee.
Pioneer SMC
Posing together for a photo are PAP's Patrick Tay and Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Lim Cher Hong when they recorded their constituency political broadcasts. In his post, Tay said that they might be on different political sides but they had the same goal: "to help residents under our care and create a better tomorrow for all."
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and PAP's Henry Kwek exchanged pleasantries with PSP's Kumaran Pillai at Mayflower Market and Food Centre.
Ang Mo Kio GRC
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) may not be participating in this year's election but that doesn't mean they can't support fellow opposition members. Reform Party shared in a tweet that DPP would join RP on a walkabout "in a show of opposition unity".
Tanjong Pagar GRC
There were fist bumps aplenty at a food centre when PAP's Eric Chua met the PSP Tanjong Pagar team who were accompanied by Lee Hsien Yang.
PAP's Alvin Tan also ran into PSP's Terence Soon at Pek Kio Market and even treated Soon to soy bean milk.
Yuhua SMC
Though not quite a photo of SDP's Robin Low and PAP's Grace Fu changing pleasantries, theirs would be a friendly meeting if this photo on Low's Facebook page is any indication.
