GE2020: Friendly greetings as PM Lee runs into PSP candidate Kumaran Pillai at Kebun Baru SMC

Two opposing political camps ran into each other while walking the ground in the single member constituency (SMC) of Kebun Baru on Sunday morning (June 28).

Things remained friendly, however, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, accompanied by former MP for Kebun Baru ward Henry Kwek, exchanged pleasantries with Progress Singapore Party (PSP) members at the Mayflower Market and Food Centre.

Among the PSP team present was Kumaran Pillai, 49, the former chief editor of The Online Citizen and publisher of The Independent Singapore.

PSP had announced at a press conference on Friday that Kumaran will be contesting in the newly formed SMC, which was carved out of Nee Soon GRC.

It was all smiles as PM Lee and Kumaran greeted each other and posed for photos, while adhering to social distancing rules.

Lee, who is the People's Action Party secretary-general, told residents that Kwek, 43, is an "important person" to look out for in Kebun Baru.

The PSP is expected to go head to head with the PAP in the SMC at this year’s election, after Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) decision to pull out of the GE completely.

DPP had earlier indicated that it was eyeing Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC as well as Marymount and Kebun Baru SMCs.

