GE2020: Goh Chok Tong says certain familiar faces 'fall short' of standards set by past opposition leaders, doesn't name names

Last night's lively televised political debate involving politicians from four different parties saw the country tuning in to hear what they had to say.

Even though he isn't contesting in this year's election, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong was no exception.

In a Facebook post after the telecast, he commented on how he saw several familiar faces whom he thought "fall short of the standards" set by well-respected opposition members of parliament, Low Thia Kiang and Chiam See Tong.

Mr Chiam See Tong and Mr Low Thia Khiang were two well-respected opposition MPs. In this GE, I spot some familiar faces... Posted by MParader on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Goh did not state who he was referring to among the panel, which comprised The Workers' Party's Jamus Lim, Progress Singapore Party's Francis Yuen and Singapore Democratic Party's Chee Soon Juan. But it may be worth noting that Lim and Yuen had just joined politics this year, while Chee entered politics back in 1992.

"I spotted a long-time politico," he added. "I googled to see whether, over time, a leopard can change its spots. As it turns out, that is still impossible.

"Fortunately, Singaporeans are discerning voters," wrote Goh.

He hoped that voters would "scrutinise the candidates' characters and motivations, regardless of their party affiliation."

The opposition candidates were joined by Vivian Balakrishnan from People's Action Party in yesterday's debate.

The People's Action Party Vivian Balakrishnan and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 crossed... Posted by AsiaOne on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

ALSO READ: Catch all the rallies and livestreams happening July 2.

rainercheung@asiaone.com