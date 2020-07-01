'What we're trying to deny PAP is a blank cheque': WP's Jamus Lim on live GE2020 debate

The Workers' Party's Jamus Lim emphasised the importance of debate and, in turn, why Parliament needs more different voices, in his concluding remarks on the live "Singapore Votes 2020 - The Political Debate" tonight (July 1).

At the end of the hour-long session, Dr Lim said: "I enjoyed the debate. This is exactly why debates on ideas on how Singapore should progress should occur."

He mentioned that it was clear from the debate "the People's Action Party (PAP) doesn't have a monopoly on best ideas on how we should bring the society forward".

While Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong had previously said that the general election would give PAP the mandate to bring the country out of the current crisis, Dr Lim didn't agree.

"The truth is, PAP, in all likelihood, would have this mandate by the end of this election," he said, earning chuckles from around the table.

Rather than denying PAP a mandate, Dr Lim said: "What we're trying to deny PAP is a blank cheque, and that is what I think this election is about."

This is so that Singaporeans can actually have this kind of debate not just over a table, he explained, but in the forum it was designed for — Parliament.

"If you believe in having all voices heard, when we have sound and rational debate about what matters, in the essence of a democratic, modern society for the 21st century, then we ask that you make your vote count."

