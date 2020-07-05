GE2020: Lee Bee Wah says too many opposing voices make it 'difficult to do things'; tears up after thanking supporters

"Do we need an opposition? If there are too many opposing voices, it's also difficult to do things," former member of parliament Lee Bee Wah remarked in an interview with several Chinese media outlets today (July 5).

The topic of the Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) scheme has been one of the hottest subjects of debate this election, with many opposition parties urging voters to vote them into parliament to deny the incumbent party "a blank cheque", but Lee disagrees.

Speaking in Mandarin, Lee recounted an exchange with a Japanese, where the person praised Singapore for being able to take quick action and help citizens during the last financial crisis while the Japanese politicians were still in the midst of discussions.

As for comments about how opposition candidates would be able to speak up for residents, Lee asked if the people realised that the incumbent PAP members have been doing the same for them.

Lee went on to give examples of how she had helped push for several changes during her time in Parliament.

"Who was it that spoke up for our livelihood issues? Who was it that spoke up for our traditional Chinese medicine practitioners," she questioned, continuing: "And who was the one who proposed to have sheltered walkways? From the HDBs to the bus stops? All these were proposed by me! A PAP member!"

She clarified that as long as one had the heart to serve and regularly walked the ground, one would be in tune with what the residents need and what to fight for on their behalf.

Lee also addressed another point raised with regard to criticisms MPs faced for holding full-time jobs during the term. Whenever she had the time, Lee would walk around the area to check on her residents.

She shared: "I worked a day job too, but was there ever an instance where I wasn't there when my residents needed me?"

Emphasising her point, Lee added: "What's most important is having a sincere heart, then you'd definitely be able to take care of your residents very well."

At the end of the video, Lee got visibly emotional after thanking the media and her supporters, tearing up while stating that she would "miss the residents here".

Lee was elected into Parliament in 2006, first in Ang Mo Kio then in Nee Soon, where she has served until she announced her retirement last month. Affectionately known as hua jie or Sister Flower, her outspoken personality, colourful speeches and relentless spirit in advocating for her residents has lit up many a parliamentary sitting.

