GE2020: Netizens laud PAP candidate Desmond Tan for being 'down-to-earth' and 'empathetic' during his time in SAF

As online chatter continues over former PAP electoral candidate Ivan Lim, who stirred controversy over negative reports on his behaviour, yet another PAP candidate has slowly gained traction on social media.

Unlike Lim, however, 50-year-old Desmond Tan Kok Ming has been on the receiving end of some very positive comments.

Tan was unveiled by the party on Wednesday (June 24) as a GE candidate, alongside Lim and two other newcomers .

Prior to joining the People's Association (PA), Tan served in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) as a brigadier-general.

Following the official announcement that he would be a fielded candidate, many took to social media to share their experiences with him. So far, Tan has been lauded for his "down-to-earth" and "humble" nature, earning him the respect from servicemen across the board.

BG Desmond was my S3 when I was a 19 year old platoon commander in 5 SIR. He was a very hands on and empathetic leader.... Posted by Marcus Hwee Yeow Ng on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

"He was a very hands-on and empathetic leader," said a serviceman who formerly served under Tan as a platoon commander. He also noted how as a platoon trainer, many of his officers who were deployed to Tan's battalion "would share stories of how kind and great he was as a CO".

Another recounted how Tan personally chauffeured a recruit of two months to the hospital for a medical checkup. Tan had even joked with the recruit, saying, "You don't know me but you still dare to get into my car", while smiling.

Ok, much have been said about a particular new PAP candidate. Can see where those frustration come from. However, let's... Posted by Daryl Trolls on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Some online comments also mentioned how Tan had an "amazing ability" to remember everyone by their names, and would remember even the smallest things, such as their birthdays.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

One commenter also shared how Tan magnanimously helped him to pay off a fine he had incurred with the army after most of his supervisors had rejected his appeal. While Tan had similarly reprimanded him and rejected his plea in front of the rest, he later found the serviceman and passed him a sum of money before driving off.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Tan said he joined politics to do his part "to shape a society that we truly want" and hopes to contribute to "preserve social mobility that is crucial in our growing society."

"I want to do my part to ensure that every child, every youth in Singapore can continue to succeed in life."

While it hasn't been announced which constituency he'll be contesting in, he's been active in the Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and has been spotted on walkabouts with Teo Chee Hean.

At the “Copy Tiam” ... and our residents cooling off with a beer & having dinner on a lovely evening at Pasir Ris N4.... Posted by Teo Chee Hean on Friday, June 26, 2020

rainercheung@asiaone.com