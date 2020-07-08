GE2020: 'No more blank cheques', PSP's Lee Hsien Yang urges Singaporeans to vote fearlessly

Lee Hsien Yang has called on Singaporeans to vote "fearlessly" as they head to the polls on July 10, and deny the People's Action Party a "blank cheque", echoing the catchphrase coined by the Worker's Party's Jamus Lim.

Lee, who was unveiled as a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) member in June, appeared on the party's final livestream for GE2020 tonight (July 8) to make an earnest plea to Singaporeans.

"On Friday, our votes will determine Singapore's path for the next five years. Our votes will determine if the population in Singapore will continue to grow substantially... Whether there will be enough opposition MPs in Parliament to hold the PAP to account," said Lee, the brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

"Our votes will decide if we have a voice in Parliament on issues such as GST increases, HDB leases decaying, titanic ministerial salaries and secret salaries at Temasek [Holdings].

"Our votes will decide if we continue to see the monochrome of PAP's natural aristocracy or if we address groupthink and bring in fresh ideas."

Singapore has also "not done a good job" of caring for its aged and poor, Lee said, adding that the poverty he saw during his walkabouts this election season was "sobering".

"As a first-world country today, should we not spend less on vanity projects and do more to help these people?"

The PSP wants to build a Singapore where the "benefits are shared more fairly" and not just to the elite, he added.

"No more blank cheques. We must rescue the future of the country we love. Singapore needs different. We must vote fearlessly."

