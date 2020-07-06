GE2020: No shouting of party slogans while campaigning during Covid-19, says ELD

Will the 'shouting matches' at hawker centres and coffee shops be no more?

While they've livened up the election atmosphere, we're not out of the woods yet, the Elections Department (ELD) reminded Singaporeans.

Political parties and candidates should not engage in shouting or chanting of party slogans while out campaigning, the ELD said on Monday (July 6).

Vocalising the slogans will also generate more droplets which increase the risk of Covid-19 transmission especially when done in a large group, it explained.

The ELD said it has been alerted to such incidents across all parties recently where crowds had gathered and failed to observe safe distancing of at least one metre.

If members of the public do not comply with the public health measures, the parties and candidates should disengage and leave the area.

The ELD also called on political parties and candidates to be responsible and adhere to safe management measures and the prevailing public health advisories during campaigning.

"Protecting the health and safety of members of the public — including candidates, supporters and voters — is of utmost importance," it reiterated.

Campaigning should also be done in a lawful and orderly manner, and parties should avoid confrontations with other parties that may easily escalate into disorder.

"Political parties and candidates should exercise positive leadership and set a good example for the public," it said.

Prior to the general election being called last month, the ELD had announced safety measures for Polling Day, as well as guidelines for campaigning during the Covid-19 situation.

