GE2020 results: PAP wins Jalan Besar GRC with 65.37% of votes over Peoples Voice

[UPDATED: July 11, 2.14am] Results for Jalan Besar GRC for GE2020 People's Action Party (PAP) 65.37% Peoples Voice (PV) 34.63% The People's Action Party has won Jalan Besar GRC, receiving 64,522 votes while Peoples Voice received 34,185 votes.

The People’s Action Party is leading Peoples Voice in Jalan Besar GRC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP currently has 67 per cent of the votes, compared to PV's 33 per cent.

The PAP team consists of Josephine Teo, Denise Phua, Heng Chee How and Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah, while PV's candidates are Lim Tean, Leong Sze Hian, Azlan Sulaiman and Michael Fang Amin.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast ‘live’ on television.

This general election, Teo moved from Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC to lead the team at Jalan Besar GRC after former anchor minister Dr Yaacob Ibrahim retired from politics.

During the campaign period, PV team leader Lim questioned the leadership of Teo and took aim at how the Manpower Minister had handled the Covid-19 outbreak in the foreign worker dormitories.

Jalan Besar has 107,936 voters.

In the 2015 general election, PAP won the GRC by 67.75 per cent against the Workers' Party.

