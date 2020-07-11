GE2020 results: PAP's Murali Pillai wins Bukit Batok SMC with 54.80% of votes over SDP's Chee Soon Juan

[UPDATED: 3.04am] Results for Bukit Batok SMC for GE2020 Murali Pillai (PAP) 54.80% Chee Soon Juan (SDP) 45.20% The People's Action Party's Murali Pillai has won Bukit Batok SMC against the Singapore Democratic Party's Chee Soon Juan. Pillai received 15,476 votes while Chee received 12,764.

The People’s Action Party is leading the Singapore Democratic Party in Bukit Batok SMC for GE2020, according to the sample count.

PAP' Murali Pillai currently has 57 per cent of the votes, compared to SDP’s Dr Chee Soon Juan's 43 per cent.

The sample count has been a strong indication of the final result in past elections.

It is derived from 100 random ballot papers from every polling station in the constituency, taking into account the weightage of each polling station.

Sample counts have a 95 per cent chance of being within four percentage points of the final count.

As this is a sample count, the election result could be different. Counting is still in progress. The public should wait for the announcement of the election result by the Returning Officer, Mr Tan Meng Dui, which will be broadcast 'live' on television.

This year's general election sees Murali and Dr Chee contesting Bukit Batok for the second time.

Murali had said that his family came under attack shortly after announcing he was standing for re-election in the constituency.

His opponent Dr Chee then questioned whether Murali was able to serve Bukit Batok residents effectively since he was not a full-time MP.

Meanwhile, PAP's Vivian Balakrishnan accused Dr Chee of spreading falsehoods after he raised a point about Singapore planning to raise its population to 10 million during a live debate on TV.

Bukit Batok has 29,950 voters.

In the 2015 general election, PAP's David Ong won the SMC by 73.02 per cent against SDP's Sadasivam V and independent candidate Samir Salim Neji.

Murali took over the SMC in 2016 in a by-election against Dr Chee, after the PAP MP resigned over an extramarital affair with a grassroots volunteer.

This article will be updated with the final result when it is announced.

