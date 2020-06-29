GE2020: Stay updated with Singapore's political parties - social media and official websites

Social media, as we've found out over the past few days, can make or break an election candidate and a political party. And the parties in Singapore know that.

Gone are the days that you have to trudge down to a rally to hear about what a party stands for or wait for them to come knocking on your doors during a walkabout.

While those are still happening, albeit virtually at least for the rallies, as political parties gear up to win Singaporeans' hearts (and votes), they are also actively communicating and reaching out to the public via the Internet.

Instagram, Facebook, and even YouTube – most of the political parties have covered all the bases online.

Feeling like there's too many parties to keep track of? We've got you covered.

Bookmark this page. We've gathered all the links to each party's website and socials so you can get the latest updates on what each political party is up to.

Not included, the recently dissolved Singaporeans First and Democratic Progressive Party, who has dropped out of this year's election.

1. National Solidarity Party (NSP)

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

2. People's Action Party (PAP)

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

3. People's Power Party (PPP)

Press Statement on Contest in MacPherson SMC We hereby confirm our intention to contest MacPherson SMC in the coming... Posted by People's Power Party - PPP on Thursday, June 25, 2020

Facebook

Twitter

4. Progress Singapore Party (PSP)

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

5. Peoples Voice party (PV)

Website

Facebook

Instagram

6. Red Dot United

Website

Facebook

7. Reform Party (RP)

Website

Facebook

Twitter

8. Singapore Democratic Alliance (SDA)

The cracks in the 4G leaders of the incumbent party are showing and many Singaporeans are now wiser and seeing that it's... Posted by Singapore Democratic Alliance on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

9. Singapore Democratic Party (SDP)

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

10. Singapore People's Party (SPP)

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

11. Workers' Party (WP)

Website

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

