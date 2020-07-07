GE2020: Tan Cheng Bock calls controversy regarding WP's Raeesah Khan 'gutter politics'

"This is what I call gutter politics," Progress Singapore Party's secretary-general Tan Cheng Bock said today (July 7) with regards to the controversy surrounding Worker's Party's (WP) candidate Raeesah Khan.

The 26-year-old is under police probe over comments she made on social media in the past.

Two police reports were made on July 4 and 5, over her old Facebook posts where she commented on the outcome of the City Harvest Church trial as well as the individuals who were spotted gathering at Robertson Quay during the circuit breaker.

Raeesah has since apologised for making "insensitive" and "improper" remarks, adding that she would "fully co-operate in any police investigations."

After a walkabout at Bukit Merah View Market, Dr Tan told the media he did not want to be involved in politics like that, and that whoever made the police reports had timed it.

He said: "[The posts were made] so long ago, they should've taken action [earlier]. Why wait till now? That is my question.

"When it comes to politicking of this nature, let us [take the high road], then the world will look at us and regard Singapore as a mature country."

Dr Tan also added: "I don't want to pick an event that happened two years ago. That shows that they have been waiting for this moment and this is what I call gutter politics."

