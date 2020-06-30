GE2020: Tan Jee Say officially confirmed as SDP member and will run in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC

It looks like Tan Jee Say's last-minute appeal to rejoin Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has not fallen on deaf ears. The former chief of the now-dissolved Singaporeans First party will be standing for election as an SDP candidate.

His name was spotted together with SDP members Alfred Tan Wei Ru, James Gomez, and Cheong En Min on the nomination papers for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC.

https://twitter.com/AnitaGabrielBT/status/1277813945525391360

Tan had previously contested in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC with SDP in 2011, before he quit the party and formed Singaporeans First.

kailun@asiaone.com