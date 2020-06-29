Last minute request: Former SingFirst chief Tan Jee Say wants to rejoin SDP for GE2020

Tan Jee Say wants to run in the general election but under a different party banner this time around.

He has reached out to Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Chee Soon Juan with a request to rejoin the party, Tan wrote in a Facebook post on Monday morning (June 29).

"I would like to rejoin SDP because firstly, the values of SDP reflect the values and beliefs I champion for Singaporeans."

"Secondly, SDP is a great party with dynamic leadership. Over the years, I have seen the SDP grow from strength to strength. Its alternative voice is what Singaporeans need."

Singapore needs a strong opposition to check the government and provide an alternative voice for the people. In this... Posted by Tan Jee Say on Sunday, June 28, 2020

This follows the dissolution of Singaporeans First, in which Tan was secretary-general, on June 25. The party said its former members are now active in other political parties.

The 66-year-old was an SDP member for a few months in 2011 and contested in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC that year, and lost the constituency to People's Action Party (PAP).

Tan then left SDP to take part in the presidential election in the same year, and later returned to the party until 2014.

He founded SingFirst in 2014, and led a team to contest in Tanjong Pagar GRC, while another SingFirst team in Jurong GRC in GE2015. Both teams lost to PAP, garnering 22.29 per cent and 20.72 per cent of the votes respectively.

With nomination day looming on June 30, will Chee grant Tan's last-minute request?

AsiaOne has contacted SDP for comment.

ALSO READ: GE2020: Singapore's most prolific (political) party-hoppers

lamminlee@asiaone.com