GE2020: A vote for SPP is a vote for Chiam See Tong, says wife Lina

He might have retired, but Chiam See Tong's heart is still very much in Singapore's politics.

While out campaigning with the Singapore People's Party (SPP) team in Toa Payoh on Tuesday (July 7), his wife Lina Chiam gave the public an update on how he's doing.

"Mr Chiam is doing ok, he is at home watching the TV every morning, [keeping up on] the candidates contesting in the constituencies," she said.

She will also tell him about the day's happenings when she returns home from canvassing.

"Everywhere I go, the people ask for Mr Chiam. They asked how he is, they also asked me to look after him well."

The 71-year-old said she's very heartened by people's concern for her husband, and shared that he teared up when she relayed their well wishes to him.

"A vote for the SPP is a vote for Mr Chiam," she told Singaporeans.

"Please make him happy in his retirement years because he loves politics and he loves to see more Opposition in Parliament."

This year's general election is SPP's first outing without former chief Chiam or his wife in the candidate line-up.

The veteran opposition politician was Potong Pasir MP for 27 years. In 2011, he left his stronghold and led a team to unsuccessfully contest in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC in the general election.

Lina Chiam ran for Potong Pasir that year and lost to People's Action Party's (PAP) Sitoh Yih Pin by a close margin. She later took up a Non-Constituency Member of Parliament post. She contested in the same ward a second time in 2015 but didn't win.

Last year, the 85-year-old Chiam stepped down from his duties citing ill health. Steve Chia and Jose Raymond were soon elected as the party's secretary-general and chairman respectively.

The SPP's Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC team, led by Chia, will be up against a PAP team fronted by Dr Ng En Hen.

Meanwhile, Raymond will go head-to-head with Sitoh in Potong Pasir SMC.

