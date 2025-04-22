GE2025: Five things to look out for on Nomination Day

The stage is set for Nomination Day on Wednesday (April 23), marking an important milestone leading up to May 3 when Singaporeans go to the polls in a closely watched General Election.

Several senior ministers — including Dr Ng Eng Hen, Dr Amy Khor, and Dr Maliki Osman — have announced their departure from politics over the past week, signalling a period of transition and renewal.

Both the People's Action Party (PAP) and opposition parties have fielded fresh faces that promise to make a change in the respective constituencies they are contesting in.

Here's what to watch for on Wednesday, as prospective candidates file their nomination papers at the nine centres across the island.

Where is Pritam Singh headed?

Pritam Singh, the secretary-general for the Workers' Party (WP), was not clear on whether he or other incumbent Aljunied GRC MPs would be contesting there this time.

"I don't rule anything out, as we enter the final phase before Nomination Day," said Singh last Thursday (April 17).

Addressing the fact that the PAP has also not revealed their hand, he added: "They have been very coy about the fine line up, right? There are no coincidences to that coyness, so let's see what happens in the next few days."

In GE2020, the WP team of Singh, Sylvia Lim, Faisal Manap, Gerald Giam and Leon Perera retained Aljunied GRC against PAP with 85,603 votes (59.93 per cent).

The PAP's Victor Lye, Shamsul Kamar, Alex Yeo, Chua Eng Leong and Chan received 57,244 votes (40.07 per cent).

Aljunied GRC is considered a stronghold of the WP, and Singh might consider widening the control that the party has over the eastern side of Singapore.

To that end, he — or perhaps WP chair Lim — may appear at Yusof Ishak Secondary School on Nomination Day, which is the nomination centre for East Coast, Punggol and Sengkang GRCs.

SM Teo Chee Hean to Punggol GRC?

Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean announced on Monday (April 21) that he will not be contesting in the Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, which he has been a part of for the past 28 years.

In his stead will be Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who will be leaving her Tanjong Pagar ward where she has been MP since 2011.

Speaking about his plans for the future, SM Teo said: "I will continue to support PM Lawrence Wong and his 4G team and remain available to contribute to the team wherever and in whatever way PM Wong feels I can best serve."

The PAP has yet to reveal its line-up for East Coast GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC and the new Punggol GRC, of which the latter could be a point of contestation.

Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst with Solaris Strategies Singapore, told CNA that Punggol is a brand new GRC and it's not been tested.

"Usually they would field a full minister, and I think that's what we can expect in Punggol," said Dr Mustafa.

"Perhaps Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean may move to Punggol and anchor that GRC."

Jalan Kayu SMC

Opposition party Red Dot United (RDU) announced on Tuesday that they will not be contesting Jalan Kayu SMC, stepping aside for WP after talks with the latter.

RDU secretary-general Ravi Philemon said that they were in talks with WP leadership over Jalan Kayu SMC.

"During those exchanges, they expressed interest in contesting Jalan Kayu. As discussions progressed, it became clear they intended to field a candidate there," he stated.

"After careful deliberation — both with the WP leadership and within our own election committee — we have made the difficult decision not to contest in this constituency. This decision was made with one guiding principle: to act in the best interest of the residents of Jalan Kayu, the best interest of Singapore citizens."

While it is unclear if WP will eventually contest the single-seat constituency, they will have to go up against the PAP's Ng Chee Meng, who last Saturday (April 19) sought support from the public to build a Jalan Kayu that is "kinder, stronger and more inclusive".

"Residents want someone who listens and is prepared to take real action," Ng added.

The People's Alliance for Reform had last Friday reversed its earlier claim to Jalan Kayu.

Where's Heng Swee Keat contesting?

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat is the anchor minister for East Coast GRC, but it remains to be seen if he will move to another constituency, or retire from politics.

Most of the PAP candidates for East Coast GRC have yet to be confirmed, although it is known that new face Hazlina Abdul Halim is set to take over Dr Maliki's spot on the team.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong has been seen in the constituency regularly.

Dr Gillian Koh, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), said that Tong will "most certainly anchor" East Coast GRC.

"The question is whether DPM Heng will remain there to be a co-anchor or be mobilised elsewhere," she added, reported The Straits Times on Tuesday (April 22).

High-stakes rematch at West Coast-Jurong West GRC

The West Coast-Jurong West GRC will see a contest between Progress Singapore Party (PSP) team — consisting PSP chair Tan Cheng Bock, secretary-general Leong Mun Wai and vice-chair Hazel Poa — and the PAP team led by National Development Minister Desmond Lee.

Dr Tan, Leong and Poa had previously lost by a slim margin to the PAP in GE2020 for the West Coast GRC, earning 48.32 per cent of the vote against the PAP team’s 51.68 per cent.

But this may also be Dr Tan's last election, according to Leong, adding that Dr Tan is "a man who has devoted his whole life to the service of Singapore and Singaporeans".

Joining the PSP are new faces Sumarleki Amjah, a head of business development at a food and beverage company, and Sani Ismail, an in-house legal counsel.

Lee's team consists new face and orthopaedic surgeon Dr Hamid Razak, lawyer Cassandra Lee, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Shawn Huang, and former West Coast GRC incumbent MP Ang Wei Neng.

[[nid:717012]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com