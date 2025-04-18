GE2025: PAP's Gan Siow Huang to remain in Marymount SMC

Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang will contest again for Marymount SMC in the upcoming general election on May 3.

The former air force general won the seat over Progress Singapore Party's Ang Yong Guan in 2020, earning 55.04 per cent of the votes to his 44.96 per cent.

Gan made the announcement at the People's Action Party (PAP) Toa Payoh West-Thomson branch today (April 18), recounting how she has worked alongside Marymount residents to improve the neighbourhood.

She said: "For the past five years, I've done my best to walk the ground, helping the vulnerable residents, build the team and also creating a new Marymount identity.

"We've put in a lot of hard work to turn ideas into action. In the last five years, we've introduced new community programmes, and upgraded common infrastructure to make Marymount more inclusive and accessible."

Gan added that the journey has been meaningful to her and she hopes to continue with them.

"I hope that together, we can make every day a good day in Marymount and create a bright future for Singaporeans," she said.

Marymount was carved out from areas of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC in the last election.

In February, Dr Ang, who had been a practising psychiatrist for more than 36 years, was handed a three-year suspension of his medicine licence over prescriptions that deviated from relevant guidelines, The Straits Times reported.

PSP announced then that Dr Ang informed the party he would not be participating in the next general election.

Secretary-general Leong Mun Wai said in a walkabout at Bishan North Shopping Mall on April 12 that he is "confident that [the party] will be able to put up an even better result."

On April 17, the party's chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock revealed their candidate Jeffrey Khoo will contest Marymount in the 2025 General Election.

