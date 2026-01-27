Gerber's arrowroot biscuits recalled due to potential presence of foreign matter

A brand of biscuits meant for babies aged 10 months and above is being recalled after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) was informed of the potential presence of foreign matter in the form of soft plastic and/or paper pieces in the biscuits.

Nestle Singapore, the importer of the affected product — Gerber's arrowroot biscuits — has been directed to recall the implicated product, the agency said in a news release on Tuesday (Jan 27).

Three batches of the USA-made product are being recalled.

Product name Batch number Packaging size Expiry date Gerber arrowroot biscuits 5209565504 155g Oct 27, 2026 Gerber arrowroot biscuits 5252565505 155g Dec 9, 2026 Gerber arrowroot biscuits 5259565505 155g Dec 16, 2026

SFA said that foods known to unsafe for consumption should not be sold, adding that consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to feed it to their children.

Those whose children have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their children's health should seek medical advice, added the agency.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Earlier this month, Nestle was ordered to stop sales of five batches of its infant formula and follow-on formula over concerns of the potential presence of cereulide toxin.

On Jan 17, an additional batch of its infant formula was also recalled over the same concern.

