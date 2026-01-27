Award Banner
Gerber's arrowroot biscuits recalled due to potential presence of foreign matter

The Singapore Food Agency said that foreign matter in the form of soft plastic and/or paper pieces may be present in the biscuits meant for babies.
Three batches of Gerber arrowroot biscuits are being recalled over the potential presence of foreign matter.
PHOTO: Singapore Food Agency
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONJanuary 27, 2026 1:38 PMBYSean Ler

A brand of biscuits meant for babies aged 10 months and above is being recalled after the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) was informed of the potential presence of foreign matter in the form of soft plastic and/or paper pieces in the biscuits. 

Nestle Singapore, the importer of the affected product — Gerber's arrowroot biscuits — has been directed to recall the implicated product, the agency said in a news release on Tuesday (Jan 27). 

Three batches of the USA-made product are being recalled. 

Product nameBatch numberPackaging sizeExpiry date
Gerber arrowroot biscuits5209565504155gOct 27, 2026
Gerber arrowroot biscuits5252565505155gDec 9, 2026
Gerber arrowroot biscuits5259565505155gDec 16, 2026

SFA said that foods known to unsafe for consumption should not be sold, adding that consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to feed it to their children.

Those whose children have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their children's health should seek medical advice, added the agency.

Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries.

Earlier this month, Nestle was ordered to stop sales of five batches of its infant formula and follow-on formula over concerns of the potential presence of cereulide toxin.

On Jan 17, an additional batch of its infant formula was also recalled over the same concern. 

