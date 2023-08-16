Getting hitched? You can register your marriage online form Sept 25

SINGAPORE — From Sept 25, couples in Singapore will be able to register their marriage online on the Registry of Marriages' (ROM) enhanced portal, Our Marriage Journey.

This was announced in a joint statement by the Ministry of Social and Family Development and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth on Wednesday (Aug 16).

The enhanced portal turns the entire marriage registration process digital, from application to the issuing of marriage certificates.

Couples can make their statutory declarations digitally with their personal details auto-filled from Singpass instead of having to verify their documents and sign their declarations in person at the ROM at 7 Canning Rise.

This applies to Singaporeans or permanent residents aged 21 and above who are marrying for the first time. Others will still need to make the trip to the ROM to have their documents verified.

For Muslim marriages, the wali — the bride's lawful guardian — must be her biological father.

Muslim couples are required to meet their naib kadi, or wedding solemniser, before their solemnisation ceremony. Couples can book the session on the enhanced ROM portal.

The option of video-link solemnisation that was introduced amid the Covid-19 pandemic will also become permanent. A couple getting married must be in Singapore to go through the virtual solemnisation.

During the solemnisation ceremony, couples will no longer be legally required to sign a hard-copy marriage certificate.

Instead, they will be issued a digital certificate via e-mail after the ceremony to serve as proof of marriage for verification purposes.

ROM will issue the digital certificate for couples who submit their marriage application on or after Sept 25, while the Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) will do so in 2024.

Couples can sign a ceremonial certificate as a keepsake during the solemnisation ceremony. They can customise this certificate to their liking and print it themselves, or request one from ROM.

The enhanced ROM portal will also have information on marriage preparation and mentoring programmes such as Journey with You (JOY), which pairs couples with licensed solemnisers who will serve as mentors in their first year of marriage.

ROM registrar Timothy Pak said: "The online declaration will provide greater convenience to couples. They won't have to take leave to come down to ROM for an in-person interview."

While not many are now choosing to have video-link solemnisations, Mr Pak said the option is available for couples.

Thirunal Karasu Palaniappan, who has been a licensed solemniser for more than 15 years, said many couples forget to bring their certificate of marriage to sign during solemnisation, but this will not be a problem with a digital certificate.

Said the business consultant: "They're busy preparing for the wedding and have so many things on their minds.

"On the day of the solemnisation, they don't need to worry about carrying the physical copy like previously. Now it's all digitalised... and that is very convenient for them."

Solemnisers will also no longer have to return the signed certificate to ROM or worry about misplacing it.

Mr Yuvan Mohan, a public policy professional at a technology company, is getting married in 2024.

He is glad to have the option of online declaration and solemnisation, as he will be busy with preparations for two wedding ceremonies — a Chinese one and a Hindu one.

"There could be a lot of things that are expected of us, and having that online option definitely saves time," he said.

The 35-year-old, who is a Families for Life Council member, has attended a marriage preparation programme called the Prevention and Relationship Education Programme under social service agency Cornerstone Community Services.

He and his fiancee have met their solemniser, who will be with the couple in the JOY programme.

"The wedding is just the first step in the marriage journey. After getting married, that's when the real work starts," Mr Yuvan said.

"Having somebody who is a bit older," he added, referring to the solemniser, "maybe five to 10 years older than you are, to discuss topics and bounce ideas (off) is very important."

The public may visit https://www.marriage.gov.sg or call the ROM hotline on 6338-7808 or the ROMM hotline on 6337-0207 for queries on the civil and Muslim marriage processes, respectively.

