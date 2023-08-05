'Good job officer': Cars told to U-turn for using bus lane on Causeway, sparking praise and glee online

Nobody likes a queue-cutter, especially when there's painfully slow traffic on the Causeway.

Some road users seemingly chose not to play by the rules and ended up using the rightmost lane, which is dedicated for buses and lorries.

On Tuesday (Aug 1), a Facebook user posted a 35-second clip on Facebook group Roads.sg showing cars doing just that, the drivers apparently hoping to skip the line.

Unfortunately for them, an auxiliary police officer on duty stopped them in their tracks.

The video was recorded from a vehicle's dashboard camera, showing the view from the middle lane.

The message from the officer was clear.

The bus and lorry lane should not be used by other vehicles, and the officer communicated that cars using the lane would have to rejoin the queue from the back.

With whistle on lips and hand pointing in the other direction, the officer instructed a black Land Rover and green Toyota Vezel to make a U-turn.

It looked like the cars did as instructed and, in the the comments section, netizens celebrated with glee having seen drivers get caught red-handed.

Others gave props to the authorities for putting their foot down firmly.

"The best feeling ever. Good job officers," one commenter wrote.

Earlier this June, a similar incident occurred where a Malaysia-registered vehicle attempted to cut the queue at the Causeway by using the dedicated bus and lorry lane.

Even with two auxiliary police officers on hand, the car drove off.

An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority spokesman confirmed that the driver of the vehicle has been identified.

Both the driver and vehicle have been banned from entering Singapore.

ALSO READ: Deterring queue-cutters? Man spotted driving at Woodlands Checkpoint with door wide open

amierul@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.