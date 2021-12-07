'Good morning, remember to turn off your tap': Singaporeans tickled by MSE's boomer-style messages

Remember receiving boomer-style greetings in family WhatsApp chats?

Well, these gaudy graphics are back, and this time they want to do more than wish you good morning.

"Good morning, take care always, send to your family and friends... [remember] to be grateful and save our earth daily," the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 6).

In a bid to remind Singaporeans (both young and old) to care for the environment, MSE shared five images with some reading, "water is life... remember to turn off your tap" and "say yes to waste less... cherish what you have" — all set against garish nature photos.

The Facebook post quickly made its rounds on social media as amused netizens shared it over 1,100 times within a day.

Of course, they had to join in on the boomerspeak in the comments section.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Some took issue with the lack of Tamil greetings in the graphics and got a swift reply from MSE.

"Why no Tamil? Singapore is a multi-racial country, how can this be allowed? Please advise, thanks and God bless." PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

Because all "good things must share", MSE even shared a link to download these graphics and created a telegram sticker pack.

Other organisations also got in on the trend. Last April, as the world grappled with the spread of Covid-19, a soap company dished out some timely hygiene tips via boomer graphics.

And just in case you're looking for sustainability tips to do your part for the environment, here's one to get you started.

