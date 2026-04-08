Govt to reduce electricity consumption across its facilities amid impact of Middle East crisis

The Government is taking the lead to conserve energy and contribute towards Singapore's energy resilience amidst global fuel supply chains being disrupted by the Middle East conflict.

"All ministries, departments, organs of state and statutory boards have been directed to adopt energy conservation measures to reduce electricity consumption across government facilities where practicable, while balancing operational needs," said the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) and the National Environment Agency (NEA) in a joint press release on Wednesday (April 8).

The directive follows Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's message to Singaporeans on April 2.

In his message, PM Wong urged Singaporeans to "stand together" to take practical steps to conserve energy and reduce unnecessary consumption and waste.

PM Wong also pointed out that while these may seem like "small steps", they can make a real difference when taken together.

Government offices will take immediate measures such as implementing Go 25 measures — adjusting the air-conditioning temperature settings to maintain ambient indoor air temperature at 25 deg C or higher, active management of operating times for air-conditioning, lighting and lifts, and unplugging or switching off non-essential equipment and appliances when not in use.

Agencies will also accelerate the installation of energy-efficient systems such as smart sensors and replace electrical fittings and equipment with more energy-efficient alternatives.

Simple steps for businesses, households and individuals

MSE and NEA also reiterated Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong's message to the public in his ministerial statement on Tuesday, to adopt simple measures such as using fans instead of air-conditioning, and taking public transport instead of driving.

The public can adopt similar measures as with government offices, including Go 25, switching off appliances at the power socket when not in use, choosing energy-efficient appliances, and making greener commutes.

Eligible households can also use the $400 climate vouchers to purchase more energy-efficient household appliances, while businesses can tap on schemes such as the energy efficiency grant and resource efficiency grant for emissions to help them invest in energy-efficient equipment and reduce operational costs.

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