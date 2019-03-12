GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries

It's been four weeks since the ban hammer struck and pedestrian paths were made devoid of e-scooters.

The ban, a result of the increasing numbers of errant riders and incidents involving e-scooters, caught many off guard, especially those who depended on their personal mobility devices (PMD) for their livelihood.

While many food delivery riders took to voicing their discontent during several meet-the-people sessions, one particular deliveryman found a silver lining after switching from his PMD to a regular bicycle — his deliveries doubled up as a fitness routine, helping him to shed 30kg.

In an interview with Today Online, 34-year-old Muhammad Imran shared that he used to make his deliveries on a e-scooter. However, in February, he made the switch to a bicycle after noting the growing discontent with e-scooters amongst the public.

It wasn't an easy decision, to say the least. He weighed 120kg at that point in time and cycling wasn't a simple joyride.

"When I first started, I would only do two orders, and then I would be extremely [tired]... I was not fit at all," he recounted, going on to elaborate how he'd give up despite only earning $10 a day.

Now, Imran is much fitter and sees to 25 orders a day, the same amount as when he used to deliver on his e-scooter.

In the face of the e-scooter ban, he advised riders to allow themselves at least three months to adjust and get used to riding a bicycle. After all, he himself took around four to five months before things started to look up.

"Riders should give themselves some time, and think of it as a way to increase your fitness and also to help you to be [healthier compared] to those who are just riding around on e-scooters."

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

As it would turn out, making deliveries on bicycles is touted as a job that burns the most amount of fat, with firefighters taking second place, according to research conducted by UK fitness professional Jane Wake.

"There's an obvious cardio workout, however, all riders improve their balance, and both core and leg strength too," she explained.

"Carrying orders from door to door whilst negotiating steps and staircases will improve agility, speed, upper and lower body strength which is why this really so good for the whole body.

Several other food deliverymen riding bicycles have reported similar results to Imran too. A 44-year-old rider in London, England, lost 16kg in 15 months purely by delivering food at night after work.

Meanwhile, Carlton Reid, a journalist, also from England, took up deliveries during his free time and similarly lost five kg in three months, despite only delivering for roughly three hours a night, three times a week.

rainercheung@asiaone.com