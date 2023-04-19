'I held back my tears': Man laments Hari Raya heartbreak after GetGo car crashes into his own and 3 others

Hari Raya Puasa is just around the corner, but this man is in no mood to celebrate.

In a TikTok video shared by The Crush Theory on Tuesday (April 18), it showed the aftermath of an accident with a Hyundai Avante next to three badly-damaged vehicles in a multi-storey carpark at Block 175 Punggol Field.

"Some boy hit my car," the TikTok user said, adding that the driver is a 23-year-old "kid".

"Was happily spring cleaning my house with Hari Raya songs on full blast. I suddenly heard a loud bang followed by car alarm. My heart sank."

In the comments, The Crush Theory provided more context on what caused the accident.

He said that the GetGo user was daydreaming and speeding at 50 kilometres per hour at the car park when he ploughed his car into three vehicles.

"He seemed scared, [so] I asked him to call his dad down," The Crush Theory wrote, adding that the GetGo user will have to pay for the damages he caused to the vehicles.

"No one got hurt. Heartbreak only. I held back my tears, the car is my baby."

In another video shared the same day, it showed the TikTok user had his damaged car towed away at 4.50am.

"What a night. The owners of the cars beside me are going to have a morning surprise," he said.

The TikTok video has since garnered more than 140,000 views.

In the comments, a netizen asked if the man had cried while breaking fast.

Other netizens also offered their advice for drivers looking to park their vehicles.

"That's why I usually avoid parking near the ramps. This looks like he was driving up or down and misjudged while turning," he said, while another said that he usually parks his car on the highest floor of multi-storey carparks.

Several netizens left messages of support to the TikTok user.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/The Crush Theory

Responding to AsiaOne's queries on Wednesday (April 19), GetGo said that they are aware of the incident and have reached out to the user in question.

Investigations are currently ongoing," the car-sharing company's spokesperson added.

"Safety is of the utmost importance to GetGo, and we strongly urge all drivers to remain alert and practice caution while on the road."

AsiaOne has contacted The Crush Theory for comment.

In another recent accident at a multi-story carpark, two parked cars were found damaged at Block 323A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3 on Feb 3.

In a TikTok video about the incident, a piece of paper can be seen tucked under the windshield wipers of the cars.

"Very sorry, my brake was faulty. Please make a report. I'm a taxi driver from Trans-Cab," it read.

