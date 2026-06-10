Car squeezes past police van during right turn to get ahead but gets pulled over

Impatience was found to be a reason for most traffic hazards in a poll of 1,000 Singapore residents conducted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in early 2026.

But it seems one driver chose to not prioritise safety over speed or convenience, but also demonstrated this behaviour in front of a police officer on Monday (June 8) afternoon.

Dashcam footage of the incident submitted to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante shows a dark-coloured Honda Civic saloon car and a police van turning right from Bartley Road East to Upper Paya Lebar Road.

The car is first seen driving behind the police van, but later overtakes it from the right as both vehicles are about to complete the turn to Upper Paya Lebar Road.

In the footage, the car could be seen driving close to the kerb, but the driver of the van applies brakes and slows down for the car to pass ahead safely.

Moments later, the police van is seen with its sirens on, signalling for the car to stop along the leftmost lane along Upper Paya Lebar Road.

Meanwhile, two traffic police (TP) outriders are seen riding by, with one officer turning briefly to observe the scene, but both officers continue with their journey without stopping.

While it is unlikely that the car driver would have been summoned in this instance, the incident is a reminder why road safety and driving behaviour have been in the spotlight as traffic deaths hit a 10-year high in 2025 with 149 people killed, compared with 141 in 2016.

Speaking at Our Tampines Hub on Community Road Safety Day on May 30, Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Sim Ann called on road users to do their part towards a better road safety culture.

"It begins the moment we step out of our homes, in terms of our attitudes, our choices, and how we look out for one another," the senior minister of state said, adding that this change can begin with a driver resisting the urge to rush through an amber light, and pedestrians putting away their phones before crossing the road.

"When we choose to slow down, to give way or to wait, we are showing that the other person matters," she said.

Responding to a parliamentary question by MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) on Feb 25, Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam said that MHA and TP are considering further measures to enhance road safety and will make further announcements in due course.

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editor@asiaone.com