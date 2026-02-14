14-year-old taken to hospital after accident in Hougang

A 14-year-old was taken to hospital on Friday (Feb 13) night after he was knocked down by a car in Hougang.

The accident happened at about 10.50pm along Hougang Avenue 4, towards Serangoon Road.

Passers-by reported seeing at least two Traffic Police expressway patrol cars and a crime scene investigation van at the scene at around 1am.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that the accident involved the 14-year-old pedestrian and a car driven by a 33-year-old male driver.

The boy was taken to the hospital and the driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In the first half of 2025, the number of traffic accidents resulting in injuries and fatalities increased by 8.9 per cent to 3,818 cases, up from 3,507 in the same period in 2024.

To curb speeding violations and speeding-related incidents, stiffer penalties came into effect from Jan 1 this year.

After the revised demerit points and higher composition fines come into effect, the demerit points awarded for speeding offences will start from six points — up from four — while the composition fines will start from $200 — up from $150.

