'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun

PHOTO: Facebook/Liew Yong Liang
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

It's been two days since the e-scooters ban on footpaths came into effect, but considering how suddenly it was announced, there's still a fair bit of confusion regarding what exactly is or isn't allowed on certain paths.

But there shouldn't be any doubt that bicycles have the right to use cycling paths.

Unfortunately, two pedestrians didn't seem to think so and pushed a GrabFood cyclist off his ride.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night (Nov 6) along the bicycle path along Yishun Ave 11. 

Estimated Time 2015pm Grab Food delivery buddy using his bicycle and traveling on bicycle lane toward Rasa Rasa Yishun....

Posted by Ken Cheong on Wednesday, 6 November 2019

Ken Cheong, a passerby who witnessed the incident, described in his Facebook post how the cyclist had "sounded his horn" to alert the two pedestrians walking in front of him before he politely asked them to allow him to pass.

Instead of moving aside, however, they allegedly behaved in an "impulsive gangster manner" and threatened the cyclist, Cheong wrote.

Pedestrian pushing down a fellow Grabfood cyclist on a PCN after signaling from a far, slowly pass by them and got...

Posted by Liew Yong Liang on Wednesday, 6 November 2019

According to another passerby, Liew Yong Liang, the male pedestrian pushed the cyclist, yelling: "You how can ride here?! (sic)"

The police arrived on the scene afterwards, though it is unknown who reported the incident. 

The pedestrians were told to go home and wait for the results of the police investigation while the cyclist was taken to the hospital, Liew added.

His post gathered over 2,300 shares within 16 hours and saw many furious netizens slamming the pedestrians in the comment section.

PHOTOS: Screengrab/Facebook

The police told AsiaOne that they were alerted on Nov 6 night to a case of voluntarily causing hurt involving two pedestrians and a cyclist along the bicycle path near Blk 348C Yishun Avenue 11.

"The cyclist, a 41-year-old man, was conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing," they added.

Beyond incensed pedestrians, the ban has also caused plenty of worry for food delivery riders who depend on e-scooters to carry out their jobs. 

Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam spoke with roughly 30 riders on Tuesday evening (Nov 5) and said he will arrange for another meeting soon in hopes of finding an agreeable arrangement. 

INFOGRAPHIC: Land Transport Authority

rainercheung@asiaone.com

