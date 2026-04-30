How this group of friends helped find 2 missing girls last seen in Pasir Ris

A chance encounter helped a group of friends find two teenage girls missing since Monday (April 27).

Muhd Danyal Ng, 23, Kenric Tan, 22, and Ariel Pharrell, 20, were at Pasir Ris Park campsite 3 when they bumped into Daeng Nur'adriani Daeng Muhammad Fairus, 13, and El Amrithanjali,14, at about 11.45pm on Tuesday.

The police had first appealed for information on the whereabouts of the girls on Tuesday morning after they were last seen at about 12.05pm on Monday, in the vicinity of 9 Pasir Ris Drive 6.

Before they started filming the encounter with the girls, the boys told AsiaOne that they were able to identify the pair who approached them twice while camping.

First they asked the time, and then near a barbecue pit the pair asked if they had access to Instagram and whether they were aware about missing girls.

The last question left the young men in shock, prompting them to ask if the girls were indeed the ones reported missing.

That startled the pair and they walked away.

As Danyal, Tan and Ariel searched for information online, they came across articles about the missing girls.

They called the police immediately.

According to the men, the police asked them to keep the girls in their sight.

"They (the girls) still had no idea we knew about them or had alerted the police, so we followed them around the park discreetly. Thankfully they did not run or notice us following," shared the group.

Later, the police confirmed the identities of the teenage girls.

The TikTok video has been viewed over 110,000 with more than 8,000 likes.

Netizens praised the boys for alerting the authorities.

"Some heroes don[']t wear capes, they wear slippers," one netizen commented.

Another chimed in: "Well done boys! So proud of you guys!"

"Good job boy! To all teens out there, please don’t leave your parents guessing, their peace of mind is worth the five seconds it takes to send an "I’m safe" text. Stay connected," reminded another netizen.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com