21-year-old man who filmed himself vaping on bus in viral video caught with vapes and pods

A 21-year-old man who filmed himself vaping on a bus in a viral video has been identified by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and is assisting with investigations.

In a post shared on Instagram on Friday (Feb 6), HSA said officers seized four vapes and 12 pods from the suspect's home on Tuesday.

In the viral video posted by the Instagram account Sgfollowsall on Jan 30, a man films himself vaping in bus 974. He discreetly approaches the bus captain, who was unaware of the man blowing out smoke in his direction.

Netizens in the comments section criticised the passenger, with some tagging the police and the HSA.

Since Sept 1, 2025, vape users have faced increased fines of $500 for those under the age of 18, and $700 for adults, up from $300 and $500 previously.

Repeat offenders face a maximum fine of $2,000.

Between September and December 2025, a total of 3,543 culprits were fined for having or using vapes, including 366 people caught with vapes containing etomidate, also known as Kpods.

[[nid:729165]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com