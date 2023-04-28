Huat ah! Punter wins $5.5m Toto from Bukit Merah outlet, second winner there this year

Singaporeans are obsessed with 4D numbers, Toto and anything that's related to wealth.

And they might want to pay heed to this particular Singapore Pools outlet with two nice wins in the last four months.

On April 27, a punter bagged himself $5.5 million with his winning ticket from a Singapore Pools outlet at Bukit Merah.

The winning numbers for this latest draw were 4, 9, 30, 32, 40 and 49 with an additional number of 16.

In Jan 2023, one lucky punter walked away with $120,000 from that same agency.

Last year alone, there were six lucky punters who took home prize money ranging from between $77,000 and $120,000 from that particularly huat outlet located at Blk 124 Bukit Merah Lane 1.

PHOTO: Singapore Pools

Other lucky outlets

If you believe in 'lucky' outlets, there are quite a number of Singapore Pools outlets which have seen multiple wins.

Hitting 111 wins since 1998, Tong Aik Huat at Hougang has an impressive 14 Group 1 and 97 Group 2 winning tickets in its belt.

Some of the other outlets with the most Toto Group 1 prize winners include the Fu Lu Shou Complex in Rochor and the Singapore Pools outlet along King George's Ave.

In February, three lucky punters walked away with $4.27m each from a $12.8 million jackpot.

