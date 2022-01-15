'I am aggrieved': Businessman accused of driving Bentley in Red Swastika School incident files police report

The businessman who was falsely accused of being the Bentley driver involved in the Red Swastika School incident has filed a police report.

On Thursday (Jan 13), Neo Tiam Ting, director of car dealership ThinkOne, took to Facebook to clear his name after he was alerted to multiple Facebook posts and Whatsapp messages alleging that he is the Bentley driver.

"I wish to state categorically that I have nothing to do with the incident. I was not the driver. The vehicle does not belong to me.

"I am aggrieved by these baseless allegations in the social media," the 51-year-old said.

Some friends and colleagues have shown me WhatsApp messages claiming that Mr Neo Tiam Ting, a grassroots volunteer with... Posted by Sim Ann 沈颖 on Thursday, January 13, 2022

Senior Minister of State Sim Ann reshared Neo's post on Facebook and said that the allegations against Neo, who is a grassroots volunteer with Bukit Timah, are "completely untrue".

The accusations surfaced online after a video of the incident, which took place on Jan 11 morning, went viral on social media.

11jan2022 0730hrs Red Swastika School bedok north ave 3 #SMP19J bentley with invalid record at one motoring tried to... Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Monday, January 10, 2022

In the clip, the driver of a white Bentley was seen trying to cut queue among the cars waiting to enter Red Swastika School by taking the second lane.

Although a security officer tried to stop him, the driver threatened to run him down.

The security officer, 62, sustained minor injuries from the incident. Both the police and the education ministry are looking into the matter.

The 61-year-old driver was subsequently arrested for rash act causing hurt.

