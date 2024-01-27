'I never say no': PSP chairman Tan Cheng Bock on whether he'll run in general election

Dr Tan Cheng Bock, chairman of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), is not ruling out the possibility of contesting in the next general election.

"If you believe in active ageing, I shouldn't retire right? If you all think that age is not a problem, I'll be around," the 83-year-old said. "I never say no."

The veteran politician joined his party mates for a walkabout at West Coast Market on Saturday (Jan 27) morning to distribute mandarin oranges to residents there, CNA reported.

Dr Tan last contested for West Coast GRC in the 2020 General Election. His PSP team, which included Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa, lost to the People's Action Party. Leong and Poa were subsequently selected as Non-Constituency MPs.

On Jan 18, former transport minister S. Iswaran, who helmed West Coast GRC, pleaded not guilty after he was charged in court with multiple offences including corruption and receiving gratification as a public servant. He also resigned as MP and PAP member.

Dr Tan, former MP for Ayer Rajah SMC which was absorbed into West Coast GRC in 2006, said that he hopes that Iswaran's departure will help PSP's chances in the next general election.

"But I think it all depends on the electorate, how we perform," he pointed out, adding that he hopes more PSP members will be elected into Parliament so that Singaporeans can "assess" its performance.

PSP's secretary-general Leong said that his party's focus is "serving the people", while vice-chairman Poa pointed out that Iswaran's ongoing court case is "only one factor" in improving PSP's chances in West Coast GRC.

"In politics, in elections, there are many many factors affecting the results," she said. "And it would be complacent for us to actually think that just because of this one incident we will get a better chance at getting into Parliament.

"I think we don't want to make that mistake."

