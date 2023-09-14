I will be scrupulous and independent in making judgements, says Tharman as he's sworn in as Singapore's ninth President

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said he will be "scrupulous and independent" in making judgements that involve the use of the "second key" of Singapore's reserves.

During his inauguration speech on Thursday (Sept 14) evening, Tharman, 66, said that he will "weigh the matter carefully" should Singapore need to tap into the reserves to deal with crises and existential threats.

"We will have to balance between meeting immediate needs and preserving the reserves so that every generation, now and in the future, enjoys their benefits," Tharman said.

Besides being prudent about safeguarding the national reserves, the newly-elected president also said he plans to promote greater interactions between Singapore's different communities, while ensuring the vibrance of different cultures.

"It may be by encouraging our youth to play sports that are currently played mainly by a particular ethnic group, learning one another’s art forms, or promoting collaborations between our self-help groups, our various community organisations and our business chambers.

"As we grow these interactions and lived experiences, we will enhance our respect and appreciation for one another. We strengthen our shared Singaporean identity, which has been and must remain our most precious asset," Tharman said.

Lending 'active support' to the arts and sports

As president, Tharman also pledged to lend "active support" to the arts and sports in Singapore.

An avid sportsperson himself, Tharman used to represent his school in hockey, and played many other sports in his youth.

However, his sporting pursuits came unexpectedly to a standstill after he was diagnosed with a very severe case of anaemia when he was 17, which also affected his heart.

In his inauguration speech, he noted that Singapore has made "significant strides" in both areas over the years, sharing how the local arts scene has become more vibrant, as well as how several local athletes have "excelled internationally, under great pressure".

"Yet in both fields our best years are ahead of us. By nurturing every talent in the arts and sports and supporting them through their journeys, they will inspire us all," Tharman said.

Staying true to his presidential campaign slogan 'Respect for All', Tharman said he aims to build a strong culture of kinship and respect by supporting the vulnerable groups in society, such as disadvantaged youths, those who face mental health challenges, as well as caregivers and the elderly.

Tharman previously addressed the gravity of mental health issues among Singapore's youth and those around the world during a forum organised by The Straits Times.

He urged parents not to "stress the kids out", but instead allow them to play and have more free time.

"I think parents and kids have to realise that life is a long game... you may not be number one, or even number five in school, but life is a long game."

At the end of his inauguration speech, the newly-elected president pledged to discharge his duties "diligently and faithfully".

Tharman, who received 70.41 per cent of the votes in the Presidential Election, also thanked Singaporeans for their "strong endorsement".

"Regardless of the challenges ahead of us or the differences amongst us that we will inevitably have, let us remember we are bound by a common destiny, he said.

"Let us take confidence in what we have achieved together so far, and pledge to work together for a future of optimism and respect for all."

'Race now a smaller factor than it used to be': PM Lee

At the event, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong congratulated Tharman on his "decisive win".

"The strong vote share you garnered showed the regard and support voters had for you, and for your message of unity expressed in your campaign theme 'Respect for All'," PM Lee said during his speech.

Beyond Tharman's landslide victory, Lee also shared that the outcome of the Presidential Election was "positive" for Singapore, for many reasons.

"This election has shown that when it comes to voting, race is a smaller factor now than it used to be."

PM Lee referred to a point Tharman previously made about race being a "factor in politics everywhere", but acknowledged that Singaporean voters today "look at many other factors too".

"It is indeed a good sign that in a national vote, Singaporeans have elected a candidate from a minority community as President, on his merits, by an overwhelming majority," PM Lee said.

The prime minister also noted that the recent election has shown that voters have a "greater understanding of the roles and duties of the president than previously".

Elaborating on his point, PM Lee said that the campaign was focused on how the candidates intended to exercise the custodial powers of the president, as well as what personal experience and attributes they would bring to the post, rather than on government policies or political issues.

"Singaporeans understood that they were choosing a president for the nation, and not electing the next government. All these bode well for our nation’s future."

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Istana, was attended by PM Lee, Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, former President Dr Tony Tan, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, as well as several Cabinet Ministers.

Over 200 guests, comprising Members of Parliament and prominent civil servants were also invited to join the ceremony. Tharman's proposer Thomas Chua, President of the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Association and assentor, Royston Tan, were also present.

Before making his speech, Tharman signed his Affirmation of Office in the presence of Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon.

