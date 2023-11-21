'I will not let the matter rest': Mum of 15-year-old girl who was beaten up by group at Changi chalet

The mum of a 15-year-old girl who was roughed up at the Civil Service Club chalet in Changi said she "will not let the matter rest".

Videos of the brawl involving three girls were shared on various social media platforms over the weekend. The clips showed two girls in white tank tops hurling vulgarities at the victim, who was dressed in a black top and jeans.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News about her daughter's ordeal last Friday (Nov 17), the woman said her daughter had tried contacting her that night in a cry for help.

"When I arrived at the scene, there were police officers present, and they called an ambulance for my daughter. But she refused to be taken to the hospital as she was in shock."

She added that she eventually brought the girl to the A&E at KK Women's and Children's Hospital for treatment.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the teen was reportedly bleeding from her eyes and nose after the incident. The teen was hospitalised over the weekend and was discharged on Monday.

One of the viral video clips showed the two girls in white confronting the victim while being surrounded by a crowd who were egging them on to start trading blows.

"Don't wait already, whack!" someone in the crowd yelled.

"I'd pay $25 to see this bro, whack!" echoed another.

Encouraged by the onlookers, the two girls pulled the victim's hair and pushed her to the ground.

Throughout the ordeal, the victim was seen crouching on the ground and covering her face.

According to the Chinese daily, the teenagers' brawl had started because of a dispute between the trio.

The girls were believed to be attending a party at the resort that night, which allegedly saw more than 100 underaged teens in attendance — despite the resort's regulations that the chalet could only hold up to 50 people.

Attendees were reportedly required to pay an entrance fee of $10 for females and $25 for males.

Some of them were also spotted drinking alcohol at the event.

Another partygoer, who declined to be named, said she wanted to help the victim but felt like she couldn't do so because of how chaotic it was that night.

"I tried telling her to flee, but I think she was in shock so she didn't dare move. Amid the kerfuffle I also got punched by another onlooker."

Afraid that things would escalate, the partygoer called the police and fled the scene.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that they were alerted to a fight along Leuchars Road at about 10.15pm last Friday.

They added that four teenagers aged between 14 and 15 are assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

