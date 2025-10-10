ICA foils attempt to smuggle over 4,200 packets of chewing tobacco hidden in mattresses, pillows

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 4,200 packets of chewing tobacco into Singapore via Tuas Checkpoint on Oct 2.

In a Facebook post on Friday (Oct 10), ICA said that the Malaysia-registered lorry was identified for enhanced checks and more than 400 packets of chewing tobacco were found concealed in its consignment of goods declared as mattresses, polyfoam pillows, and plastic sheet rolls.

The 23-year-old male Malaysian driver was arrested and the case referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Chewing tobacco, which contains carcinogens, or chemicals known to cause cancer, is a prohibited substance in Singapore.

If convicted, the driver can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

On Sept 11, ICA officers foiled a similar attempt to smuggle prohibited items into Singapore via consignments of goods on a Malaysia-registered goods vehicle.

More than 1,700 cartons of cigarettes were hidden in goods declared as "assorted carbonated drinks".

Enhanced checks at Singapore's air, land and sea checkpoints

Enhanced checks have been ongoing at Singapore's air, land and sea borders as part of whole-of-government's anti-vaping efforts.

Officers are aided by the Integrated Targeting Centre which operates 24/7 and leverages data analytics to conduct pre-arrival risk assessment of travellers, conveyances and cargo.

Those assessed to be of higher risk are flagged for checks upon arrival at land checkpoints, before they enter Singapore.

[[nid:723465]]

editor@asiaone.com