ICA foils 2 smuggling attempts within 20 minutes, seizes over 260 cartons and 1,800 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled two attempts to smuggle more than 260 cartons and 1,800 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoints on Oct 9.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 22), ICA said that officers had carried out enhanced checks and found more than 262 cartons and 730 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed under the modified floorboard of a Singapore-registered car.

Twenty minutes later, at 6.30pm, a Malaysia-registered car was identified by ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre (ITC) for enhanced checks and more than 1,100 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were also found concealed under the modified floorboard.

The 32-year-old Singaporean and 26-year-old Malaysian male drivers were arrested and the cases referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

The Malaysian driver is also alleged to have driven without a valid driving licence.

Enhanced checks have been ongoing at Singapore's air, land and sea borders as part of whole-of-government anti-vaping efforts.

Buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

If found guilty, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded and/or jailed for up to six years.

Vehicles used in the commission of such offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid cigarettes are also liable to be forfeited.

