'I'm not fat': Woman says Bugis Junction store employee laughed at her for picking L-sized dress

A woman left a clothing store "feeling conscious" about her body after a staff member allegedly laughed at her for picking a dress that was too small.

Taking to TikTok on Thursday (April 13), a day after the incident, Ramyaa Gobi said that the employee at Another One in Bugis Junction told her to "make do" with what was on the rack.

"I'm not fat. I'm not [even] overweight," the perplexed 20-year-old added.

In an interview with AsiaOne on Friday (April 14), Ramyaa shared that she usually wears size M clothes.

After browsing through the racks in the Bugis Junction store with her friend, she chose a dress that's size L.

"I felt it was going to be a bit too big for me," Ramyaa shared, adding that a staff member sized her up before she could try on the clothes.

The woman said: "[The staff there] told my friend nicely to go one size up.

"But I was shocked when she laughed at me and told me to get size XL instead."

While the staff member did not make any comments about her body, Ramyaa said that the former sniggered and "insinuated that I'm too fat for this size L dress."

"I started feeling really self conscious," the woman said.

“We went to get dessert after leaving the shop. But I felt awful and wanted to cry.”

In the TikTok video shared on Thursday (April 13), Ramyaa clarified that she "doesn't have an issue" if the store caters to "petite women".

What she has a problem with however, is the woman "laughing in [her] face when there are other shoppers around".

https://www.tiktok.com/@followmeb4imhotnfamous/video/7221190116675472641?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=71619940547238

Ramyaa's video has since garnered over 11,000 views.

Several netizens in the comments were outraged by the staff member's actions.

PHOTO: Screengrab/tikTok/Followmeb4imhotnfamous

A netizen pointed out that clothing sizes in Bugis area "are absurd".

PHOTO: Screengrab/tikTok/Followmeb4imhotnfamous

A quick check online showed that Another One has a 2.8 out of five rating on Google Reviews, with several customers expressing that the attitude of their staff leaves a lot to be desired.

Others however, praised the store's variety of "comfortable and fashionable" clothes, with one noting that she had not encountered the rude service experienced by other reviewers.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Followmeb4imhotnfamous

AsiaOne has contacted Another One for comment.

