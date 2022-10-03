Improvise, adapt, overcome: Downpour at Singapore Grand Prix doesn't dampen these racegoers' spirits

There was a heavy downpour during the Singapore Grand Prix, but these racegoers certainly didn't let it rain on their parade.

Several TikTok videos surfaced over the weekend showing how revellers dealt with the bad weather.

While most scrambled to seek shelter as it began to pour, a duo found a pretty unconventional way to keep themselves dry — by hiding under a dustbin lid.

https://www.tiktok.com/@shingwithmee/video/7149876376814816514?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

TikTok user Shingwithmee captured another unusual sight on Sunday (Oct 2), showing other racegoers embracing the wet weather and dancing as the concert went on.

And they weren't the only ones who decided to throw caution to the rain.

Another TikTok video posted by Feektok showed a man lying down in a big puddle as his friend splashed water at him.

A few others took it up a notch and did backflips in the mud pit at the Padang while the crowd cheered them on.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mazelanmohdali/video/7150063392982633729?_r=1&_t=8WBa5aQW4N0&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=71500633929826337

These two men might have had a good time, but the mud puddles hindered others, especially those who dressed up for the concert.

On Saturday, some Formula One (F1) concertgoers posted TikTok videos about the muddy situation at the Padang where the concerts were held.

"Mud bath at the F1," Huasze wrote in his video which showed concertgoers carefully treading across the muddy field.

https://www.tiktok.com/@huasze/video/7149540843978788097?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&refer=embed&referer_url=https%3A%2F%2Fw

The sludge not only ruined the moods of those at the event but also several pairs of expensive footwear, including a pair of Hermes sandals.

https://www.tiktok.com/@shinaemily/video/7149632193621544194?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&refer=embed&referer_url=https%3A%2F

"I didn't expect the place to be so muddy," explained Shinaemily, who added she was considering whether to wear white shoes or her Hermes sandals for the event.

"Either ways it's gonna end up this way too," she surmised.

