India, Singapore set out 'ambitious and detailed road map' for comprehensive strategic partnership

Amid global uncertainty, India and Singapore have set out "an ambitious and detailed road map" to chart the next phase of their relationship which is rooted in shared values, mutual respect and trust, said the prime ministers of both countries on Thursday (Sept 4).

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong were speaking at a joint press conference during PM Wong's official visit to India.

The agenda of setting out "an ambitious road map" was also mentioned by PM Wong during an interview with Indian publication Hindustan Times published earlier on Thursday.

During that interview, PM Wong said that the road map for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) with India will set out all the different areas of cooperation between both countries, and how they want to pursue them further.

At the press conference on Thursday afternoon, both leaders highlighted the strong people-to-people ties that have underpinned 60 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries, with PM Wong adding that these ties "remain the bedrock" of India-Singapore relations.

A roadmap aligned with changing times

Turning to the roadmap, Modi emphasised that cooperation between India and Singapore will not be limited to traditional areas, but aligned with the changing times, including in areas such as advanced manufacturing, civil nuclear, green shipping, skills development and urban water management.

Echoing this point, PM Wong shared further details on cooperation in the areas of skills development; manufacturing and industrial development; strengthened connectivity across the air, sea and digital domains; and cooperation in frontier areas such as space.

In the area of skills development, Singapore will be a global partner for India's National Centre of Excellence in Chennai — which will focus on advanced manufacturing. State-level skills centres will also be established to meet industrial needs in sectors such as aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul, as well as in semiconductors.

On cooperation in manufacturing and industrial development, PM Wong said that Singaporean companies are keen to develop sustainable industrial parks in India to support their manufacturing ambitions, while deepening collaboration in semiconductors — in research and development — and supply chain and logistics.

During the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable in August, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong had also said that Singaporean companies and MNCs are interested in exploring how they can integrate their processes and invest in India to create a semiconductor ecosystem between the two nations.

According to the Singapore Economic Development Board, Singapore now produces one in 10 chips and one in five semiconductor equipment units globally.

Turning to increased connectivity across the three domains, PM Wong said that these will help to support the growth of both countries' aviation sectors, facilitate trade and tourism, and create more commercial opportunities in maritime — such as PSA's Bharat Mumbai container terminal in the western state of Maharashtra — which will become India's largest standalone container terminal.

Meanwhile, PM Wong also revealed that more than 20 Singapore-made satellites have been launched by India through the memorandum of understanding on promoting collaboration in the space sector.

Both prime ministers spoke about how "shared values" will anchor stronger ties in an uncertain global environment.

"This is a partnership with purpose, rooted in shared values, guided by mutual interest and driven by a common vision for peace, progress and prosperity," said Modi.

"We can strengthen resilience, seize new opportunities and contribute to stability and growth — in our region and beyond," replied PM Wong.

[[nid:722185]]

editor@asiaone.com