Ingkiriwang? PAP's GE2020 candidate Shawn Huang responds to debate over surname change

Following the uproar over People's Action Party (PAP) ex-candidate Ivan Lim, Shawn Huang is the next PAP candidate to bear the brunt of netizens' criticisms, with allegations made against him for "changing his surname" in order to contest for the upcoming general election.

Activist Kirsten Han recently shared a screenshot of a post by The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF), which introduced Huang as Ingkiriwang Shawn, the parade commander for NDP 2018.

Another Facebook post also claimed that the 37-year-old changed his surname as he is "ashamed of his Indonesian-Chinese roots".

Other social media posts from 2015 and 2018 have re-surfaced as well, with Huang being addressed by the surname Ingkiriwang when he was still serving the RSAF.

However, in a reported doorstop session following PAP's unveiling of new GE candidates on Friday (June 26), Huang appears to have addressed the controversy.

When asked by a reporter about which name he prefers to be called, he replied, "Huang Wei Zhong Shawn", a name which he goes by "officially".

The former fighter pilot explained the history of his surname and said that his family name has always been Huang.

He added that his great-grandfather had to use the surname Ingkiriwang when he was in Indonesia but his parents decided to "stick to our heritage and roots, which is Huang".

Apart from the surname controversy, the director for enterprise development at Temasek International was also accused of throwing a packet of food offered to him on a table during rehearsals for the 2018 National Day Parade.

Huang has since stepped up to clarify the allegations in a Facebook post on Sunday (June 28) morning, calling it a "misunderstanding".

