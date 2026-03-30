Kota Tinggi forest fires: NEA says smoke plumes from hotspots drifting towards Singapore

As firefighters in Malaysia continue to battle raging forest fires exacerbated by strong winds and dry conditions, smoke plumes have been drifting towards Singapore due to the prevailing northeast winds, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

In an update published at about 7pm on Monday (March 30), the agency shared a satellite image taken at 2pm.

The image shows two areas on fire — a forested area off Jalan Tanjong Balau-Sedili Kechil highway in Bandar Benawar and another at a forested area in Sedili Kechil.

Both locations are located in Johor's Kota Tinggi.

NEA said that depending on the wind conditions, certain areas in Singapore could record an increase in 1-hour PM2.5 levels due to the drifting of smoke plumes.

It advised members of the public to refer to the 1-hour PM2.5 levels and accompanying personal guide if they are carrying out outdoor activities in the evening.

As at 8pm, the 1-hour PM2.5 in Singapore is within the normal band, while the 24-hour Pollutant Standard Index reading is in the moderate range, at between 57 and 71.

Meanwhile, although not seen on NEA's satellite imagery, firefighting operations at the 150ha forested area near the Jalan Bypass Punggai-Sebana Cove highway are still ongoing, with waterbombing operations conducted over the weekend.

According to a weekend update by the Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue Department, strong winds had reignited parts of the 150ha fire, and firefighters are working round-the-clock alongside other government agencies to ensure that the fire is put out.

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