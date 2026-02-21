'Just like that. Gone': Tan Chuan-Jin 'accidentally' deletes Instagram account, says losing it was 'significant'

Former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin has deleted his Instagram account.

Tan, In a LinkedIn post on Feb 19, wrote that he had "accidentally deleted [his] public Instagram page" with a pleading-face emoji.

"Just like that. Gone," the 57-year-old continued. "It had been dormant for a while, along with my Facebook page since I stepped down. There was no longer a need for a public platform. I suppose I had already moved on in some ways."

Nevertheless, he still felt a sense of loss from losing it, as it was "almost 12 years of life" and the "conversations, disagreements, encouragement, banter, runs, fund-raising efforts, and celebrating so many everyday heroes" that came with it.

"Those interactions shaped how I thought, how I listened, and how I made decisions, big and small. It made me a better public servant, and I hope, a better person; though I remain deeply flawed," he wrote.

He also wrote that deleting his Instagram felt like a quiet reminder of "how little we really hold on to."

Tan is still keeping his LinkedIn for professional reasons "for now", but added: "What remains are the people, the conversations, and the shared journey.

"Being a public leader was a privilege that I have never taken lightly. Thank you to those who had shared a part of your lives with me as our paths criss-crossed in the miracle that is life."

Tan served as a Member of Parliament from 2011 to 2023 and the Speaker between 2017 and 2023, before resigning for "propriety and personal conduct" matters after an affair with then fellow MP Cheng Li Hui.

A cursory check indicates that not only is his Instagram profile gone, but his Facebook as well.

Mixed responses

Considering his chequered past, the responses to Tan's post were mixed, though largely favourable on LinkedIn.

One user called it a "tender reflection", while others shared their own thoughts on the impermanence of physical (and digital) things.

"Thank you for your stewardship and leadership all these years and your dedication to lead through difficult decisions. We appreciate you," another wrote.

Another shared the lengthy process of deleting one's Instagram account, from navigating through various settings to having to re-enter your password before deleting.

Many also commented that Tan could simply log back into his Instagram if he wanted it back, as the action is reversible within 30 days.

