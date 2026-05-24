Teen seen speeding down Keppel Road on PMD while doing 'Superman' stunt

Despite continued and routine enforcement actions taken by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) against errant personal mobility device (PMD) users, one teenager appears to not have taken heed.

A video posted by Instagram user YX on Saturday (May 23) shows a male teenager riding his PMD down Keppel Road at night, while mimicking Superman, extending his legs out into the air.

Based on the video, the teen whizzed past at least two cars driving along the leftmost lane in vicinity of Keppel MRT station.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that the stretch of road has a speed limit of 60kmh.

Meanwhile, PMDs such as e-scooters are capped at a maximum speed of 25kmh. They are only allowed on cycling paths — not on roads or footpaths.

Those found using PMDs illegally on the roads could face fines of up to $2,000, imprisonment of up to three months, or both. Their non-compliant devices will also be impounded.

In 2025, some 900-non-compliant devices were seized by LTA.

Last month, LTA conducted a joined enforcement operation with the police, targeting errant cyclists and device users at various hotspots in the east. A total of 118 non-compliant devices were impounded.

LTA requires motorised personal mobility devices to comply with UL2272 standards for fire safety, while power-assisted bicycles must meet EN15194 standards for public safety.

Examples of illegal modification that would render a device non-compliant includes replacing electrical parts like batteries and motor hubs with third-party or non-original components.

Members of the public who encounter errant active mobility users can report them online via LTA's website.

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editor@asiaone.com