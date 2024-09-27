Kitchener Road fatal brawl: 4 suspects taken back to crime scene

Four of the six suspects involved in the deadly brawl near Kitchener Road were taken back to the crime scene on Friday (Sept 27) afternoon.

The first to arrive was Muhammad Sajid Saleem, 22. He was charged with the murder of 25-year-old Dhinessh Vasie after a fight broke out at the above-mentioned location at about 4am on Sept 22.

Saleem arrived at 11 Sam Leong Road just before 11.45am on Friday, dressed in a red polo T-shirt, navy blue shorts and slippers.

Accompanied by an interpreter, he was escorted by four police officers as he walked through the back alley leading to the crime scene — in front of Kim San Leng Eating House.

The accused kept his head bowed most of the time, occasionally looking up to glance at the media present.

He stopped at several points to answer questions from police officers who were placing evidence markers along the road.

As the police conducted their investigations, several curious passers-by were seen congregating behind the police cordon. Some of them also took photos and videos of the accused.

At 12.17pm, Saleem was escorted back into an unmarked police car and left the crime scene.

If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty.

About 20 minutes later, three other male suspects arrived at the scene one after another.

The trio, who were not identified, were wearing white polo tees, shorts and slippers. They were also escorted by police officers through the back alley, stopping occasionally to answer questions.

They were among the five people — Satish Jason Prabahas, 23, Kirrthik Roshan Prem Ananth, 22, Pradave Shashi Kumar, 20, Nur Diyana Harun Al Rasheed, 24, and Kasthuri Kallidas Marimuthu, 24 — who were charged with rioting on Sept 23.

The offence of rioting armed with a deadly weapon carries a jail term of up to 10 years and caning.

claudiatan@asiaone.com