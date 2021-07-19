KTV or condo? Online quiz on bizarre names tickles netizens

A growing Covid-19 cluster in Singapore has recently brought KTVs under the spotlight.

As authorities clamp down on lounges and hostesses operating illegally during the pandemic, Reddit user Eagleshoes made an observation.

He noticed how KTVs tend to have "really stupid names" and that got the ball rolling.

The Redditor created an intriguing online quiz that tests whether one can tell the names of condominiums and KTV lounges apart.

Take L'Viv for example. Why would anyone think of naming a building or business after a city in Ukraine?

L'Viv definitely exists in Singapore, but we won't spoil your fun for the quiz.

There is a quiz to guess if the names belong to a KTV or Condo?!?! IM SCREAMINGhttps://t.co/MjKpMNwqnw — nicole (or sam) (@nicolengyw) July 18, 2021

Quite a number of folks have taken the quiz and here's what they said:

This is harder than I expected it to be!



KTV or Condo? https://t.co/BnDWDqXjWJ — Andrew Au 區天驥 (@AndrewAu) July 19, 2021

Someone made a quiz “KTV or Condo?” and I love it.



I only got 50% right. Not lupsup enough. https://t.co/wysLiXvVrl — 🔎 HERLOCK SHOLMES 🔍 (@langyahall) July 18, 2021

Some netizens also mused on the aesthetics of the KTV lounges:

While many have acknowledged that it's a pretty challenging quiz, a Redditor suggested how to up the game with multiple-choice questions.

Won over yet? Give the quiz a go and find out just how lupsup (Cantonese for sleazy) you really are.

