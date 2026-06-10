77 non-compliant active mobility devices impounded by LTA in May; 25 PMA users issued advisory since June 1

A total of 236 offences were detected, while 77 non-compliant active mobility devices were impounded islandwide by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in May.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (June 9), the LTA also said that active mobility enforcement officers spoke to 25 personal mobility aid (PMA) and mobility scooter users to remind them of the new rules, which kicked in on June 1.

Under the new rules, motorised PMAs cannot go faster than 6kmh on public paths. Prior to the updated rules, PMAs were permitted to travel at maximum speeds of 10kmh.

PMAs on public paths must also comply with size and weight requirements. They cannot exceed 150cm in height, 70cm in width, and 120cm in length; with a maximum laden weight of 300kg.

Mobility scooter users must also have a valid Certificate of Medical Need from a doctor or occupational therapist. Seniors aged 70 and above are exempted.

LTA also said that its officers conducted checks over the past week and caught an errant personal mobility device (PMD) retailer.

The retailer was found with three offences and had three devices impounded, the authority added.

It also reminded PMD users not to keep non-UL2272 certified PMDs.

Since June 1, those who keep such devices could face fines of up to $2,000, a jail term of up to three months, or both.

Previously, only the use of such devices constituted an offence.

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editor@asiaone.com